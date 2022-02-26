Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire early this morning on Simpson Street.

Platoon Chief John Kaplan’s says that at approximately 02:00 am Thunder Bay Fire Rescue fire fighters of B Platoon responded to a structure fire involving a vehicle garage located in the 800 block of Simpson St.

On their arrival fire fighters encountered a structure that was heavily involved in visible flame and smoke, with flames threatening to spread to adjacent structures.

One occupant had been inside the garage at the time of the fire but fire fighters confirmed that the lone male occupant was located outside the structure when they arrived on scene, with officers from Thunder Bay Police Service on scene taking the male into custody.

Fire crews responding from Station 1 quickly began a fire attack on the involved garage, while additional and second alarm crews supported the fire attack during the early morning time of the incident. Despite freezing water lines and cold conditions, fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the structure of origin, however the building and contents were completely destroyed by fire.

The lone occupant of the garage fire reported no injuries to fire fighters or police on scene, however the male occupant transported by SNEMS paramedics to Regional Hospital for medical follow-up. The scene has been cordoned off and the cause of the fire is under investigation by TBFR inspectors. The address also experienced a house fire at this same location just weeks prior to this morning’s incident.

A total of 6 pumpers, 1 aerial ladders and the Platoon Chief responded to this incident. There were no reported injuries to fire fighters as a result of this incident.