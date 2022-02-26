THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For the first time in a while, there are no weather alerts or weather warnings in effect across the entire region.

Thunder Bay

It is -16 in Thunder Bay this morning. Expect increasing cloudiness this morning along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Saturday’s high will be -4. Wind chill -29 this morning and -10 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be blowing from the west at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Winds will be picking up however becoming northwest at 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low overnight of -13. Wind chill -10 this evening and -18 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -17 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a high of -6 for Saturday. There will be increasing cloudiness today along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon.

Snow flurries will be beginning this afternoon. Wind will becoming west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The wind chill is -26 this morning and will be -13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see snow flurries ending early this evening then mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Clearing skies overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -16 with the wind chill at -28 under cloudy skies this morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow flurries are forecast for this afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Saturday’s high will be -6. The wind chill is at -28 this morning and will be -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin so bundle up.

Tonight the forecast is calling for snow flurries ending early this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more snow. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of -21. Wind chill -14 this evening and -25 overnight.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -15 in Wasaho this morning with the wind chill at -19. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Winds will becoming northwest blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 this morning. The temperature will fall to -21 this afternoon. The wind chill is at -18 this morning and will be -33 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite will be present for exposed skin.

Tonight the weather forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -26. Wind chill -33 this evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.