Russia has taken military action with Ukraine

There are multiple reports quoting Ukrainian officials saying troops in Belarus are joining the Russian attack, meaning the offensive is now also coming from Ukraine’s north.

Belarus, which is on Ukraine’s northern border, has long been allied with Russia. Analysts describe the small country as Russia’s “client state”.

The attack from the north adds to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s east, and Russian troop movement on Odessa in the south.

The Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says, “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now”.

The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list: 1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Secretary-General @antonioguterres considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. https://t.co/B3iEl3QyIW pic.twitter.com/lTAtV7WATr — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) February 21, 2022

In the present circumstances I must change my appeal: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century. – @antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/ZFTiSfobCj — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) February 24, 2022

Prime Minister Trudeau states, “Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN.”

Something bad is in the air tonight. We're under a national emergency, airports are shutting down, military reserves have been called up. I lack the talent to express what it feels like to be in this European capital, home to millions… — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 24, 2022

“I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country.

“This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies.”