Ottawa – NEWS – Prime Minister Trudeau has ended the special powers of the Emergencies Act.

The Liberal Government invoked the special powers of the Emergencies Act just over a week ago. The act passed in the 1980s had never been used before but was brought in as a response to the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests in Downtown Ottawa as well as blockades and protests at border crossings.

Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

Prime Minister “Wrong, wrong, wrong” – Conservative Leader

Candice Bergen, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition issued the following statement after Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act:

“Today’s announcement is proof that the Prime Minister was wrong when he invoked the Emergencies Act. The Conservative Party knew it was wrong. Experts knew he was wrong. Canadians knew he was wrong. The PM was wrong when he invoked it,” stated an upset Bergen. “He was wrong when he made it a confidence vote. Nothing has changed between Monday and today other than a flood of concerns from Canadian citizens, bad press, and international ridicule,” said Bergen.

Bergen charges, “Trudeau introduced it in the first place for his personal political gain. He revoked it now for the very same reason. He knows he’s losing support. Canadians want and deserve answers on why the Prime Minister invoked this sledgehammer in the first place that has had a direct impact on their lives. The most important question that needs to be answered now is: when will this Liberal government put forward a plan to end the unscientific mandates and restrictions?”