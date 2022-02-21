OTTAWA – On Parliament Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference. He is joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as well as ministers David Lametti (justice), Marco Mendicino (public safety) and Bill Blair (emergency preparedness).

The House of Commons continues to debate a motion to confirm the government’s declaration of a public-order emergency under the Emergencies Act and is scheduled to vote on the motion later in the evening.

The government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14 as part of an effort to resolve ongoing blockades and protests in several parts of the country.