THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Most of Western and Northern Ontario is under Extreme Cold Warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Fort Frances, and the north shore of Lake Superior are the only areas not under a weather warning or alert this morning.

It is -20 in Thunder Bay. The cold spot in Ontario at -35.7 ° C is Armstrong. By contrast it is 4.5° C in Toronto this morning.

It is Family Day so take some time to enjoy some family time.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -20 in the city this morning to start off your Monday. Mainly cloudy skies today with periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Winds becoming northeast at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High for the day of -17. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite in the morning, so exercise caution outdoors.

The snow will be ending in the evening followed by partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill -24 in the evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is -21 in Fort Frances to start Family Day. Mainly cloudy skies for Monday with a 60 per cent chance of snow in the afternoon. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High -16. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Skies will be clearing in the evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -27 in the evening and -34 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … Mainly clear skies for the area for Monday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -20. Wind chill -40 in the morning and -27 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. Make sure your pets are safe from the cold.

Monday night will see clear skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low -29. Wind chill -28 in the evening and -38 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … It is -35 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies will be clear today with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High -25. Wind chill -47 in the morning and -35 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, you know the drill, bundle up, especially younger children.

Clear skies and light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -36. Wind chill -38 in the evening and -46 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.