February 21, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

Crime Scene

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The snow perhaps helped Thunder Bay Police in reducing the number of non-traffic related incidents down over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 02/20/2022 to 02/21/2022

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -8 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life

