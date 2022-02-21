THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The snow perhaps helped Thunder Bay Police in reducing the number of non-traffic related incidents down over the past twenty-four hours.
Daily update from 02/20/2022 to 02/21/2022
|Recent incidents
|5
|
|-8 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|2
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|1
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|1
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|2
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|2
|Quality of Life