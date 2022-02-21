WAWA – NEWS – On February 20, 2022 at 11:05 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

The investigation has revealed that a southbound ambulance struck a southbound snow plow. The passenger in the ambulance, a 68-year-old female, from White River, was pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the paramedics in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and the other sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. The plow driver was not injured.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Highway 17 between Wawa and White River has reopened in both directions.