While the Bollywood Industry is something people always dream to be a part of, in this lockdown OTT platforms have started topping the priority list of everyone associated with the Entertainment Industry. People with talent and the will to explore their capabilities with new scripts are getting opportunities and recognition from OTT platforms and one such personality is Rayyan Siddiqui.

At the age of 19, his journey towards triumph has exemplified the power of talent, determination & hard work. He has bagged the title of India’s youngest creative producer for Client no.7 by ULLU Originals.

After achieving this milestone, Rayyan never looked back and kept striving hard to make his name in the Industry. Today he has become a well-known personality with whom several A-listed celebrities desire to work. To know more about the Industry via experiences, Rayyan has worked as an actor for several short films & web series.

Being a project manager of several music videos allowed Rayyan to gain experiential knowledge about the Industry. On asking further about his achievements, he says, ” Till now one of my greatest achievements is being the founder of the production company Enreel Films & Entertainment.” Adding to it he also mentioned owning performing art & recording studio in Noida named Enreel Studio.

Not only in the Entertainment Industry, but Rayyan Siddiqui has also worked his way up to success in the Sports Industry. He has bagged the position of District Level Athlete & District Level Cricketer in the Fatehpur District

Today the production company Enreel Films & Entertainment is gradually rising to the heights it deserves. Reportedly there are several projects under the pipeline and the team is working tirelessly to ensure the audience gets some unique content. On asking further about it, Rayyan says, ” It is no news that today’s audience wants to see something different in terms of content. Thanks to OTT platforms, people like us get to experiment with our scripts and come up with different content.” Rayyan Siddiqui is working his fingers to the bones to ensure that he reaches the pinnacle of success and we all know that his passion will always keep him driving towards his goals.