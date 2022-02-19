To achieve financial freedom is something very personal for everyone. For Austin Cahoon, it’s the freedom to be with the people you love and afford the things that make you happy. Through sports betting, Austin is helping others achieve their goals and build a life of financial freedom.

Austin was in love with sports betting from the moment he was introduced to it. However, he quickly learned that uneducated gambling doesn’t go well for anyone. So he learned the data and statistics that led to smart bets as he created systems that turned sports betting into a steady stream of income. “Through trial and error, I started turning my $500 account into 10s of thousands of dollars. At that time, I packed my bags, moved to Vegas and have dedicated my life to finding the most profitable edges in sports betting,” says Austin Cahoon.

Through ACEmpires, Austin provides sports betting picks to people looking for a winning strategy. Sports betting has given Austin the opportunity to invest in real estate and crypto and stock, as well. Using his experience, he is helping people achieve their goals of financial freedom by creating a roadmap for those looking to create multiple streams of income. Instead of making inflated claims about the results he delivers, Austin stays authentic and keeps the customer experience in mind. If his clients aren’t winning, he is failing.

Sports have been a part of Austin’s life since his childhood. He will always push himself harder to succeed, to push the limits of what is possible. “Sports betting will always be something I am working on and improving, but a lot of what’s in the future revolves more around helping others achieve higher levels of success and helping them build a platform to impact as many people as possible,” says Austin Cahoon.

For Austin, financial freedom means achieving your mental and financial goals. This is when you can begin to enjoy the life you have built without the worry of finances.