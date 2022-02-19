Most people don’t neglect their health because they want to. It’s because they don’t have the tools to do it right. For The Tox, addressing issues with the lymphatic and digestive system is key to restoring your body to a state of proper health and wellness.

Busy lifestyles cause many people to have digestive health issues. Often they can feel like there is no hope, or struggle to find an answer. The Tox felt this desperation, so they created a program to rid your body of excess water and toxins. Through a series of lymphatic and digestive body movements in a 60 minute session, The Tox Technique rids your body of excess water, and you experience less bloating for a slimmer look.

Realizing that the lymphatic system is incredibly under studied in the US, The Tox wanted to bring awareness to the important role it plays in our overall health. What simply started as a concept to bring awareness to the Los Angeles area quickly drew attention, with hundreds of requests pouring in from other cities for new locations. Within two years, The Tox has opened seven locations in cities such as New York, Miami, and Orange County. “I feel like it is my duty to create a treatment that not only makes you look good but feel good too,” says Courtney Yeager of The Tox.

In response to the COVID-19 shutdowns in the spring of 2020, The Tox started looking for additional ways to serve their customers and create brand awareness. So, they created their Tox Product line. “The Tox has a full product line of lymphatic at home health tools to give you a tox experience in the comfort of your own home,” says Courtney Yeager.

By bringing awareness to the underrated lymphatic health of the US, The Tox aims to help people look and feel their best. Through The Tox Techniques and their unique product line, people can get healthy and experience the continuous health benefits.