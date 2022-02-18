THUNDER BAY – NEWS – “Northern Ontario’s mining sector is a key economic driver that is helping fuel sustainable growth and job creation, while paving the way for a strong recovery and the long-term success of our region”.

“With more than 700 jobs created and over $80 million in direct economic benefits generated to date, this is an investment to maximize opportunities for businesses, municipalities and Indigenous communities as we move forward with Canada’s economic recovery and beyond,” shares Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North.

Mining and related industries are a cornerstone of the national economy, employing more than 630,000 people across the country and contributing approximately $100 billion annually to Canada’s GDP. In Ontario alone, the mining supply and service sectors generate an estimated $10 billion annually and support an additional 23,000 high-quality jobs throughout the region.

Today, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, announced a Government of Canada investment of $852,500 to enable the City of Temiskaming Shores to showcase Northern Ontario mining businesses and organizations on the world stage at two separate events in 2022.

Of the total, FedNor funding of $695,000 will enable the City of Temiskaming Shores to establish the eighth annual Northern Ontario Mining Showcase (NOMS) pavilion at the 2022 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention in Toronto (June 13-15). The remaining $157,500 will allow the City to create an in-person NOMS exhibit at the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum (CIM) annual convention that will take place in Vancouver (May 1-4).

The two showcase events will help increase export opportunities for participating businesses and organizations, and help them access new markets, explore partnership opportunities and increase sales. Since its inception in 2015, NOMS has helped participating businesses generate sales of more than $80 million, while creating 772 jobs across Northern Ontario. Taking place in person in Toronto from June 13-15, PDAC 2022 will build on the success of its 2021 online edition to reach a broader global audience and help connect potential buyers and investors with new business opportunities. In 2022 alone, NOMS at CIM is expected to assist 25 exhibitors, helping them form strategic alliances, increase exports and sales by more than $1.5 million and create 25 high-quality jobs in Northern Ontario and maintain 100 more.

“FedNor’s ongoing support for the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase is a testament to the results this flagship initiative delivers in the form of jobs, growth and economic benefits for participating businesses. We are pleased that PDAC 2022 is moving to a hybrid model that will allow NOMS to return with an in-person pavilion to help maximize opportunities for exhibitors. At our last in-person event in 2020, NOMS helped businesses increase sales by more than $12.7 million, while creating more than 90 jobs. I look forward to the positive results 2022 will deliver for all involved,” says Carman Kidd, Mayor of Temiskaming Shores.

“We are excited to be getting back to an in-person show with NOMS at the PDAC. NOMS has been extremely valuable by allowing us, as a small to medium-sized business, to have a presence at such a large event while not getting lost in the grandeur of the show. NOMS has allowed us to establish and grow relationships with customers worldwide resulting in an increase in our domestic and exporting sales. The traffic generated by NOMS and all of the co-exhibitors helps everyone involved, introducing us to customers that we wouldn’t necessarily have garnered. We would like the thank NOMS and FedNor for their continued support of this very worthwhile endeavour,” states Paul Aquino, Marketing Coordinator, TIME Limited.