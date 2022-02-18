THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Thunder Bay Science Festival is back for its tenth annual festival of science, technology, and fun! Taking place in person from Saturday, February 19 to Saturday, February 26. The Thunder Bay Science Festival shines the spotlight on science among children, teens and adults by offering an opportunity to celebrate science in a fun, interactive and welcoming setting for all ages.

The Thunder Bay Science Festival group of partners includes the City of Thunder Bay, Parks Canada, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company,EcoSuperior, the Thunder Bay Public Library, and Science North as the managing partner.

Join your community for engaging, fun science events throughout the week including activities with a Bluecoat virtual talk, Outdoor Science Fun Day, Take & Make science kits, and Northern Nature Trading! Join us at the Thunder Bay Waterfront for a Science at Snowday on February 19th. This annual event organized by the City of Thunder Bay is a great way to get outside for some fun this Family Day weekend.

The full agenda can be found at sciencenorth.ca/science-festivals and Thunder Bay sciFest