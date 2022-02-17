THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are some Extreme Cold Warnings for parts of Western Ontario and Northern Ontario.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -31.9 ° C is at Red Lake Airport.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chills near minus 40 are expected.

These warnings across Western Ontario are in effect for morning, and possibly continuing tonight and into the weekend for some regions.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Webequie

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chills near minus 45.

These warnings are in effect this morning, and possibly continuing tonight into early next week for some regions.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -19 in Thunder Bay for Thursday. Skies will be clear with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High for the day or -15. Wind chill -29 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -30. Wind chill -24 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -29 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will be clear, with winds northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High -18. Wind chill -40 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see skies remaining clear. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight then snow with total amounts of two centimetres expected. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low -31. Wind chill -25 this evening and -43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -31 in Dryden under clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Thursday will be -20. Wind chill -40 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.

Tonight will see continued clear this evening however after midnight clouds will arrive with snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of -31 with the wind chill at -26 this evening and -41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Sandy Lake

It is -31 in Sandy Lake under an Extreme Cold Warning. For Thursday skies will be mainly clear. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High for the day of -21. Wind chill -41 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low of -30. Wind chill -31 this evening and -39 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.