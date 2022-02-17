THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Student Transport advises that the following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Friday, Feb 18

NORTH 56 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, Feb 17

NORTH 67 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco Supérieur AM cancelled through Friday, February 18 due to no driver available.

UPDATED: SOUTH 13 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled through Friday, Feb 18

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Tuesday, Feb 22.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)

SOUTH 69 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM cancelled through Monday, Feb 28 (St Vincent AM & PM will be serviced by South 18)

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice due to no driver available.

SOUTH 84 servicing Valley Central AM, Westgate AM, Algonquin PM cancelled for Thursday, February 17 due to no driver available. AM high school students can board a transfer bus at Valley Central at 8:20. S84 PM High School shuttle and Westgate PM will be serviced.