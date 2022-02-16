PETERBOROUGH – NEWS – Police in Peterborough report that the over 2000 firearms stolen on Sunday have been recovered.

Police report, “The trailer sought in a theft of firearms incident in Peterborough along with a large quantity of the firearms has been recovered in Peel Region. The trailer and its contents are being returned to Peterborough and Peterborough Police, along with the manufacturer, will be going through the items to determine if anything is still missing”.

Peterborough Police would like to thank Peel Regional Police and the other law enforcement agencies that continue to assist with this case. Thank you to public and media for helping to get the descriptions of the vehicles involved out.

The focus to date has been to locate the trailer and the missing firearms and the investigation will continue as will the search for suspects.