THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Winter Travel Advisory for Thunder Bay has ended. There remains a Winter Storm Warning for the Nipigon region this morning. An Alberta Clipper moving through northern Ontario will continue to cause hazardous travel conditions to areas along the north shore of Lake Superior this morning.

It has warmed up. All of the Extreme Cold Warnings have ended. The cold spot in Ontario at -19.9 °C is in Fort Severn this morning, far from the -40°C with the windchill near -50°C.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Winter Storm Warning in effect. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres along with strong southerly winds gusting up to 50 km/h creating low visibilities in snow and blowing snow is forecast. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour are possible.

This warning should be ending later this morning.

There remains a Snowfall Warning for Wawa and Pukaskwa Park. This is a part of the storm system working across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -5°C in Thunder Bay this morning. Skies are going to remain mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -6°C. Wind chill -10°C this morning and -17°C this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -18°C. Wind chill -17°C this evening and -27°C overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -10°C to start your morning in Fort Frances. Skies are cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High -12°C. Wind chill near -22°C. If you are headed out today for a winter walk, you will want to do it during the day, by tonight there is more cold weather coming.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -27°C with the wind chill at -21°C this evening and -36°C overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -11°C with the wind chill at -18 under cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries to start your day in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of -13°C for Wednesday. Wind chill near -25°C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -28°C. Wind chill -23°C this evening and -35°C overnight. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

There is a brief respite from the Extreme Cold this morning. It is -19°C in Fort Severn. Periods of light snow with local blowing snow this afternoon. Two centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High -16 for Wednesday. The wind chill is at -25°C this morning and will be -32°C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight with the winds from the northwest blowing at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low overnight of -33°C. Wind chill -32°C this evening and -47°C overnight. Frostbite in minutes.