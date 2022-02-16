THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Highway 11 is closed from Cochrane to Matheson due to a collision. There is a detour available for southbound and northbound traffic via Municipal Rd and for southbound traffic from Highway 11 Iroquois Falls area take Municipal Rd to Highway 101 and then eastbound to Matheson to Highway 11 – for northbound traffic take Highway 101 westbound at Matheson to Municipal Rd and northbound to Highway 11. Updated February 16 at 06:15.

Update at 09:00 EST