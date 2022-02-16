February 16, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with six incidents of note over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 02/15/2022 to 02/16/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
0 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
0 Quality of Life

