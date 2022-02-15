THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts, weather warnings and winter snow advisories out across the entire region today.

An Alberta Clipper headed into the region is going to see five to ten centimetres of snow for Thunder Bay, Superior West, and the Nipigon regions. There is more snow forecast along the north shore of Lake Superior that will likely impact travel along Highway 17.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected. Southerly winds gusting to 50 km/h at times may lead to areas of reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Beginning this evening and lasting into Wednesday afternoon.

Regional Forecasts

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under both an Extreme Cold Warning for this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory for tonight into Wednesday.

It is -31 this morning in the city with the windchill at -38. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning then snow beginning late this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High of minus 10 for Tuesday. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see five to ten centimetres of snow. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. The temperature will rise to -7 this evening. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -31 in Fort Frances this morning, with the wind chill at -35. There is an Extreme Cold Warning in effect. The forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness. Snow will be beginning near noon with two to four centimetres expected. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. High of -10 for Tuesday. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight snow will be ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Expect five centimetres of snow. Winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. The temperature will be steady near -12. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Skies will become cloudy near noon. Snow is expected with two centimetres this afternoon. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be -13. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see five to ten centimetres of snow that should be ending before morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 22.

Far North Outlook

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -31 with the wind chill at -41 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning. School is cancelled again today, due to the ongoing fuel issues. The Northern Store is open at last report.

Clear skies are forecast for today with winds becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning then light late this afternoon. High of -21 with the wind chill at -44 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will start with clear skies this evening followed by partly cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -25. Wind chill -36 this evening and -27 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

It is -33 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly clear skies are expected with winds light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Snow is forecast for this evening with up to two centimetres expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill near minus 27.