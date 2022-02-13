KENORA – POLITICS – I was happy to be in Ottawa last week, working with my Conservative colleagues to fight for Canada’s future.

Ending Mandates and Restrictions

On Thursday, the Conservative Party moved a motion calling for the government to produce a plan to end all federal COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, including PCR tests for travelers, vaccine mandates for federally regulated workers, and mandatory testing for air travelers.

Public health experts, including Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam, have suggested that current restrictions should be re-examined as Canada learns to manage COVID. While testing and vaccines will continue to play a role in keeping Canadians safe, the science no longer supports tough travel restrictions, and mandatory vaccination has caused job losses and threats to our supply chain.

Unfortunately, the Liberal government has chosen to politicize public health, and has maintained regulations that harm more than help.

Canadians have done their part over the past two years, and people want to get back to normal.

I’m happy to stand with my colleagues in fighting for a better way forward and a long-awaited return to normalcy.

Supporting Environmental Research

Last week, I stood up on Question Period to urge the government to honour their funding commitment to the IISD Experimental Lakes Area in the Kenora District.

The ELA is a state-of-the-art natural laboratory, the only one of its kind in the world, which uses our ecosystem of 58 freshwater lakes to conduct innovative research into conservation and sustainability. Investments in the ELA will create value not just in our local communities, but nationwide as part of Canada’s campaign to preserve our natural environment and fight climate change.

Working For You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament