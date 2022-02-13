OTTAWA – TECH – “To drive our economic success for years to come, we must support young Canadians in the digital world, says François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “By investing in resources that teach students things like coding and data analytics, we are helping them gain the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century economy. These are the skills that will help them transition from the classroom to research labs, shop floors and boardrooms”.

The Minister announced the 29 organizations across the country that are receiving $80 million in funding in the third phase of the CanCode program.

This investment will enable these organizations to offer 3 million training opportunities for students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, to learn digital skills, like coding, data analytics and digital content development.

Since 2017, CanCode has helped provide over 4.5 million coding and digital skills training opportunities to students and over 220,000 to teachers. With today’s announcement, that means 7.5 million training opportunities will help millions of young Canadians be better prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. CanCode also helps Canadian teachers acquire the know-how to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms. As well, the program has a focus on encouraging under-represented groups, like Indigenous youth, Black youth and girls, to pursue careers in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

CanCode also aligns with Canada’s Digital Charter, a principles-based approach to building trust in the digital world. The first principle of the Charter is focused on ensuring that all Canadians have equal opportunity to participate in the digital world and the necessary tools to do so, including access, connectivity, literacy and skills.

Organizations receiving funding today