THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – In a word, COLD. The entire region is under Extreme Cold Warnings this morning.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected, with wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45.

it is likely there will be some relief in parts of the region by the afternoon.

Thunder Bay

It is -35 with the wind chill at -45 this morning. Clear skies are forecast for the day with winds light at up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday of -16. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin. Please don’t let your pets stay outside any longer than needed today.

Tonight will see clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -26. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -41 in Fort Frances with calm winds. The Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect. Skies will be clear this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see periods of snow with two centimetres likely ending late this evening followed by partly cloudy skies into the night. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -33 in Dryden this morning to start your Sunday. Skies will be clear this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of snow late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see periods of snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -32 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly sunny skies are forecast with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. The forecast is for a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.