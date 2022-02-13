OTTAWA – POLITICS / Opinion – Charlie Angus, the New Democrat MP from Timmins-James Bay has been outspoken against the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and the actions of its supporters in Ottawa.

“We are in a very dark time in our nation,” states Angus. “We have come through the long pandemic and succeeded in beating back the biggest medical catastrophe in a century. And yet, what we are facing now is an unprecedented crisis where farce, menace and conspiracy have come together to drive social breakdown and disinformation”.

“What is at stake here is not ‘freedom’ but a concerted effort to break apart the incredible social solidarity that we have shown for the last two long and hard years”.

“I have received a lot of abuse and threats for speaking up about the common good but I will continue to speak up,” promises Angus.