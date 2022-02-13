THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An OPP officer was videoed speaking to a person in their vehicle on February 12. The officer’s comments have raised concerns over what he said.

In a statement the OPP say that they are aware of the video made and distributed of an encounter with a member on February 12, 2022. The video has raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values. We recognize that the views expressed by the member have caused public upset”.

This is OPP pretty much cheering these people on as they get to ‘Ottawa’. “Wait till you get there 😏”

“I get what you guys are doing”

“I support you guys 100%” Cops are not here to keep people safe. /2 pic.twitter.com/t2w7feVrFl — Coalition Against More Surveillance (@CAMSOttawa) February 13, 2022

“The OPP’s role is to ensure public safety, enforce the law and keep the peace. While the OPP supports the right of people to conduct lawful demonstrations, it does not condone the current illegal activity or behaviour. Under the recent province-wide state of emergency, those who defy the law will be held accountable.

“Our officers are expected to complete their professional obligations while maintaining the highest standard of conduct, integrity and ethical behaviour at all times”.

Late Sunday the OPP add, “The matter has been brought to the attention of OPP Command and the OPP Professional Standards Unit has launched an internal conduct investigation into this matter. We cannot comment or speculate on the outcome of the investigation”.