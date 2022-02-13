Boudreaux Campbell wins the PBR Bluff City Classic, garnering 44 world points to catapult 26 positions in the world standings from No. 53 to No. 27

By Kacie Albert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returned to Memphis, Tennessee for the fourth time in history Saturday evening, Canadian young gun Blake Smith (Abbey, Saskatchewan) delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance to finish a career-best fourth at the PBR Bluff City Classic.

Smith reached the championship round after tying for eighth in Round 1, riding Money Maker (Mason Bucking Bulls) for 82.5 points.

Undeterred by the bright lights of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Smith again converted in the final round, outlasting Reckless Red (Rafter JML Cattle) en route to an 84.5-point score.

Smith earned 8 world points and is now No. 67 in the world, up 17 positions after traveling to Tennessee ranked No. 84.

Fellow Canadian Griffin Smeltzer (Claresholm, Alberta) was also flawless in the Volunteer State, finishing sixth to earn 4 world points.

Smeltzer first rode Fu Man Chu (S.A.W. Bucking Bulls) for 76 points in Round 1, before going the distance atop Fuerza Regida (Victory Figueroa/Prophet Bucking Bulls) for 83 points in the final round.

The 22-year-old is now ranked No. 73 in the world.

Inside the home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, there was no rider more dominant than Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas). Sweeping both rounds of competition, Campbell won the PBR Bluff City Classic, catapulting 26 positions in the world standings.

After being cut from the PBR Unleash The Beast, Campbell capitalized on being relegated to the Velocity Tour. The reigning Velocity Tour Finals event champion seized the moment to compete inside FedExForum and got off to a hot start, winning Round 1 via an 87-point ride aboard Winston (JR Phillips).

Campbell’s momentum continued in the championship round as he readied to attempt Hollywood (TDS/Buentello Bucking Bulls) as the last man out.

Matching the animal athlete jump-for-jump, Campbell reached the requisite 8 for an event-best 89.5 points.

The flawless finish earned Campbell a crucial 44 world points, propelling him 26 positions up the world standings from No. 53 to No. 27.

Dakota Eagleburger (Fair Grove, Missouri) was second, collecting 25.5 world points.

In Round 1, the Missouri native tied for fourth compliments of his 84.5-point effort aboard Freddy Fender (XTB Cattle Co.).

Eagleburger then surged to second on the event leaderboard when he recorded a commanding 87-point ride on Redline (D4 Cattle Co./Fabulous IV Bucking Bulls) in the final round.

While he began the PBR Bluff City Classic ranked No. 105 in the world, the 27-year-old is now No. 60, having gained 45 positions for the silver finish.

Third was Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah).

Rudman rode Warren’s Hurricane (Damn Skippy Ranch) for 83 points and Hard & Often (S.A.W. Bucking Bulls) for 86 points to net 14 points in the race for the 2022 PBR World Championship.

The eight-year PBR veteran’s Top-5 finish gained him five positions in the world standings, elevating him from No. 61 to No. 56.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil).

Divino was divine in Memphis, riding Texas Ranger (Just For Kicks/J-M) in Round 1 for 81.5 points and Deja Blaze (Damn Skippy Ranch) for 83.5 points in the championship round.

The charismatic Brazilian earned five world points and is now ranked No. 88 in the world.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic was also a stop on the 2022 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.

Rock Solid Bucking Bulls/Dizzy won the performance with 274.69 points courtesy of the trips notched by Rock Solid’s Hickory, Gladiator Energy’s Legacy and Rock Solid’s Uncle Ricky.

Second place was Halpain Bucking Bulls with 273.82 points, while Rafter JML Cattle was third with 270.11 points. Halpain Bucking Bulls’ roster included Ringo Kid, Red Man and Prayer Warrior, while the bronze effort from Rafter JML Cattle was earned courtesy of outs recorded by Caught Lookin, Final Rainbow and Reckless Red.

The 2022 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour season continues on February 19 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Action for the PBR Knoxville Invitational at Thompson-Boling Arena begins at 7 p.m. EST.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR Bluff City Classic

FedExForum – Memphis, Tennessee

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Boudreaux Campbell, 87-89.5-176.50-44 Points. Dakota Eagleburger, 84.5-87-171.50-25.5 Points. Dalton Rudman, 83-86-169.00-14 Points. Blake Smith, 82.5-84.5-167.00-8 Points. Lucas Divino, 81.5-83.5-165.00-5 Points. Griffin Smeltzer, 76-83-159.00-4 Points. Gage Gay, 86-0-86.00-6 Points. Patterson Starcher, 85-0-85.00-3 Points. Quentin Vaught, 84.5-0-84.50-1.5 Points. Davi Henrique de Lima, 83-0-83.00-1 Points. Cladson Rodolfo, 82.5-0-82.50 Conner Halverson, 79.5-0-79.50

Francisco Morales, 0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0.00

Casey Coulter, 0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0.00

Leonardo Lima, 0-0-0.00

Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0.00

Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0.00

Kade Alberty, 0-0-0.00

Ky Hamilton, 0-0-0.00

Coy Robbins, 0-0-0.00

Cole Ivey, 0-0-0.00

Mason Moody, 0-0-0.00

Colt Robinson, 0-0-0.00

Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar, 0-0-0.00

Thor Hoefer II, 0-0-0.00

Tye Chandler, 0-0-0.00

Seth White, 0-0-0.00

Fernando Henrique Novais, 0-0-0.00

Cody Hudson, 0-0-0.00

Venn Johns, 0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0.00

Caic Cassio Carvalho, 0-0-0.00

Carlos Garcia, 0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0.00

Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0.00

Mason Ward, 0-0-0.00