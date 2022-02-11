THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 192 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the District on Friday, February 11, 2022. This brings the total number of active lab-confirmed cases to 359.

There have been two deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 bringing the district total to 77.

There are 50 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and of that number 10 are in the Intensive Care Units.

From figures released today by the TBDHU it appears that the bulk of the cases in the district are either Omicron or presumed Omicron.

Active Publicly Disclosed Outbreaks in High-Risk Settings

Note: This table will be updated on business days whenever a publicly disclosed outbreak is declared.