THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay experienced a significant snowfall overnight with areas in the city receiving approximately 10-15 cm of snow and strong winds which created drifting in some areas.

Road Plowing: Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 2 am this morning and will continue to clear these roadways throughout the day and again early tomorrow morning. Progress is slow due to continued inclement weather during the night as well as some equipment breakdowns. Local street plowing will commence once the arterial and collector roadways have been cleared. Completion of local street plowing should be done by end of day Sunday.

Sidewalk Plowing: Snow plowing started at 3 am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. This is expected to continue throughout the day and once these areas are cleared, we will commence local street sidewalk snow clearing. Local street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Tuesday of next week.

Snow Removal: At this time, residential snowbank removal has been temporarily paused so Roads Crews can dedicate their efforts to clearing the roads and sidewalks. Once this is completed snowbank removal will resume.