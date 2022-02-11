THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police on Thursday arrested two teens from the GTA who were in Thunder Bay with fentanyl, cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Simpson and Cameron Streets just after 8:20 pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Further investigation revealed two passengers in the vehicle were in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, and a loaded handgun.

During their initial interaction, the two male suspects attempted to provide officers with false names. Further investigation led to both males being positively identified as 17-year-old male residents of Oshawa Ontario.

The teens were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old male from Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Firearm Regulation

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession if Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Both appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Friday, February 11, 2021 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The identities of both accused are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.