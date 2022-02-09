Home takeover investigation leads arrest, seizure of crack cocaine

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested and charged two people, including one male from the Greater Toronto Area, with drug-trafficking related offences following an investigation into a suspected home takeover on Tuesday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response & Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 1100 block of Donald Street East on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Their presence was to check on the welfare of a vulnerable person who may have been taken advantage of by people connected to the drug trafficking trade.

When officers arrived at the apartment they checked on the welfare of the person and observed items consistent with drug dealing. An investigation revealed a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking.

Both males present in the apartment were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man has since been released with a future appearance date.

Tamar Jameel Livingston GAYLE, 27, of Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.