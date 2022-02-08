KAPUSKASING – NEWS – A fatal motor vehicle collision closed Highway 11 for nine hours.

On February 6, 2022 at approximately 2:31 p.m. members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two pickup trucks on Highway 11, West of Smooth Rock Falls which resulted in one fatality.

Members of the Kapuskasing and Cochrane OPP, Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services, Moonbeam and Fauquier-Strickland Fire Departments attended the scene. The driver of one of the pickup trucks, Omer ETHIER, 73 years-old from Fauquier-Strickland was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

The North East Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing the investigation.