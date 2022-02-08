THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Student Transportation announces the following bus route cancellations for Wednesday.

The following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated. We regret any inconvenience this will cause.

NORTH 12 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Woodcrest AM & PM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.

NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Tuesday, February 15 due to no driver available.

NORTH 87 servicing McKenzie AM & PM, Claude Garton AM & PM, High School AM transfers at McKenzie cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available. ***N86 & N88 Claude Garton transfer students will be serviced by another bus from and to McKenzie.

***N87 AM High school students can board their transfer bus at McKenzie.

SOUTH 13 servicing Norwester View AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)

SOUTH 74 Accessible servicing St Patrick AM/PM, Sherbrooke AM/PM, Westgate AM/PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.