THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire on the 200 block of Fairbanks Street just before 1800.

The first arriving unit encountered heavy smoke coming from the structure. After doing a 360 of the home the fire was found to be in the basement.

A second alarm was called for. An offensive attack was made by the first arriving truck and the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread past the room of origin, Minimal fire damage occurred due to the speed of the attack, most damage was due to smoke that had spread throughout the structure.

Total responding units were 6 pumpers a ladder truck and the command truck.

No injuries were sustained by fire personal or the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.