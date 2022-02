THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Student Transportation advises the following route cancellations for Tuesday.

NORTH 12 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Woodcrest AM & PM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.

NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Tuesday, February 15 due to no driver available.

NORTH 61 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, Our Lady of Charity AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, February 8 due to no driver available.

NORTH 87 servicing McKenzie AM & PM, Claude Garton AM & PM, High School AM transfers at McKenzie cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available. ***N86 & N88 Claude Garton transfer students will be serviced by another bus from and to McKenzie.

***N87 AM High school students can board their transfer bus at McKenzie.

SOUTH 13 servicing Norwester View AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 9 due to no driver available.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)