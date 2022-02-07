NEW LISKARD – Roads Update – Highway 11 remains closed due to a collision at Temagani.

John Shymko shares, “If the highway remains closed, we will be opening the Temagami Legion, behind Our Daily Bread grocery store, for bathrooms and somewhere warm at around 8:00 pm. We will try to arrange snacks and coffee. If you come to the Legion, please bring your mask and sign our contact tracing form. Feel free to call me personally at 905 320 4187 if you are stranded and need anything.”