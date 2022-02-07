OTTAWA – NEWS – A Superior Court Justice has granted a ten day injunction against truckers engaged in the protest in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns constantly.

“Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I’m aware of,” said Justice Hugh McLean in ordering the immediate stoppage of the horn blowing.

Developing…

Across the city there are numerous livestreams and videos being posted online of the scenes in Ottawa.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ decided on Sunday morning to stop the air-horns from 9 am to 1 pm.