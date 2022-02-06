20,000 team members trained for the NDP’s 2022 election campaign

TORONTO — Politics – More than 1,100 New Democrats will gather online this weekend for a convention at a time when record numbers of people are joining the campaign for an NDP government led by Andrea Horwath.

Since the NDP’s last convention in 2019, the party has had more than 20,000 people join training sessions to prepare to help the NDP in the 2022 election.

“The number of people supporting Andrea Horwath for premier is incredible. Something special has been happening, and it’s showing up in the waves of volunteers and donors rallying around our party,” said Provincial Director Lucy Watson. “We are truly the only party in a position to defeat Doug Ford and form a government in 2022.”

The party raised more than $5.1 million from over 127,000 individual donations in 2021 — more individual donation than every other party in Ontario combined.

The convention will feature speeches from Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Sunday and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Saturday.