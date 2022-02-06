Ottawa, ON — POLITICS – The Liberal Party of Canada (Ontario) hosted its 2022 Convention on Saturday virtually.

The Liberals state that the convention was focused on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team’s work to keep Canadians safe and supported, and to keep moving forward on the priorities that matter most to families in Ontario and across Canada.

“In the last election, Canadians chose to send our Liberal team back to work to keep people safe and supported through COVID-19, make $10-a-day child care a reality across the country, create new middle class jobs, and continue to walk the shared path of reconciliation,” says Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Together, as Liberals, we’ve done a lot to move Ontario and all of Canada forward, and we have the team and the plan to keep delivering real progress for everyone.”

There were than 1,400 registered Liberals from across the province gathered online for the event, the largest Ontario convention in the party’s history. The two-day event featured a variety of keynote panels and speakers, policy conversations, and the election of the next LPC(O) Board of Directors.

Qasir Dar will serve as the new Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (Ontario).

More details about the 2022 LPC(O) Convention can be found here: ontario2022.liberal.ca/program.