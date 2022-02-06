THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Weather Advisories for most of Western Ontario have ended. There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for Sunday for Far North Ontario.

The Winter Weather Advisories are however remaining in effect across a wide swath of the region east of the City of Thunder Bay.

There are also Winter Storm Warnings in effect along the north shore of Lake Superior from Wawa into Batchewana Bay. Travel along Highway 17 is likely to be impacted.

As of 05:00 AM EST there are no highway closures reported by 511.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Winter weather travel advisory in effect this morning. Snow, with additional snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres is possible.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Thunder Bay

It is -11 and there is light snow falling in Thunder Bay. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 17.

Clouds will be clearing out late in the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -14 in Fort Frances this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of more snow flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Clear skies for Sunday evening with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -17 in Dryden to start your Sunday. Light snow will be ending this morning followed by mainly cloudy skies. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.

Extreme Cold Warnings for Far North

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Webequie

Attawapiskat

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues. Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45. Minimum temperatures between minus 34 degrees Celsius and minus 36 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are likely again tonight into Monday morning.

Local Forecasts

Sachigo Lake

It is -28 in Sachigo Lake to start your Sunday. Skies will be clearn. Winds will be light through the day at up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 41 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin so be sure to bundle up.

Tonight, skies will remain clear. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26 with temperature rising to minus 20 by morning. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -33 in Wasaho this morning. Clear skies are forecast for Sunday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 27. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, so make sure to bundle up.

Tonight will see more clear skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 34 with temperature rising to minus 27 by morning. Wind chill minus 46 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.