OTTAWA – NEWS – Ottawa residents will have a short respite from the constant horn-blowing in downtown Ottawa for Sunday.

Participants in Freedom Convoy 2022 are calling a temporary halt to horn-blowing as their campaign to end COVID restrictions in Canada enters its second week in the nation’s capital.

A media statement from the Freedom Convoy 2022 says, “Out of respect for the Lord’s Day, for members of our military who have sacrificed and who continue to sacrifice so much for our freedom, for the men and women in blue who are doing such a superb job protecting us, and as a gesture of goodwill, members of our Convoy will desist from the blowing of Horns on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm Ottawa time.”

The move comes following a decision by GoFundMe to refund the over $10 million in donations to the Freedom Convoy and a move by a Christian funding organization offering similar crowd-funding to collect contributions.