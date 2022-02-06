THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Thunder Bay will be crowded around their television screens Sunday night at 7:00 pm for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final at Fort William Gardens.

The Krista McCarville team defeated Andrea Crawford in extra ends, without the hammer to grab victory out of the clutches of what appeared a loss as late as the seventh end.

McCarville’s rink Northern Ontario rink fought back from being down by four with brilliant curling shots to knock out New Brunswick and earn their spot in today’s the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Northern Ontario rink of third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts will play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Crawford and Kerri Einarson’s Team Canada.

The game will be on TSN live at 7:00 pm.