THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In 2021, the TBPS executed 128 warrants connected to drug trafficking investigations. This led to 799 Criminal Code charges and 333 arrests. Drugs seized had an estimated potential street value of nearly $3.8 million. Meanwhile, the prevalence of fentanyl continues to be a serious concern. In 2021, the TBPS seized about 2.2 kilograms of fentanyl.

Now, in an effort to do more to combat illegal ‘Trap Houses’, Thunder Bay Police Service have formally launched a new program that aims to help residents help police in their ongoing efforts to disrupt the drug trade.

Project Reveal was soft-launched in December 2021.

Officers with the TBPS have been visiting neighbourhoods with known or suspected problems related drug trafficking activity, and through informative brochures or direct conversation, have provided concerned residents with details on how to provide investigators with relevant and constructive tips.

Significant evidence is required for law enforcement agencies to obtain warrants and citizens often have key details that could help police obtain those warrants.

Project Reveal works by helping citizens understand what kind of details may lead to positive outcomes.

TBPS say that the program is working. Thanks to assistance from concerned citizens, the TBPS has already obtained search warrants that led to drug seizures and arrests.

Drug trafficking targets some of the most vulnerable in our community. The trade also leads to increased violent crime and creates serious safety risks in and around the neighbourhoods they operate.

If you have any information that could assist police, please call the TBPS non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

If you have home surveillance cameras and would like to take part in the camera registry program please visit: <href=”https://https://www.cityprotect.com/camera-registration” target=”_blank”>www.cityprotect.com/camera-registration.

By registering home and business security cameras, you can help notify law enforcement that you are willing to assist in an investigation if something happens within view of your cameras.