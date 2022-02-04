THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has a new Acting Deputy Chief of Police.

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board met this morning and has appointed Superintendent Dan Taddeo as Acting Deputy Chief of Police. Having been a member of the service since 1988, he will take on this role effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Acting Deputy Chief Taddeo for taking on this role for the Thunder Bay Police Service, assisting Chief Hauth in providing our communities with appropriate and effective policing. We look forward to working with him in this new capacity, states Chair Kristen Oliver of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.