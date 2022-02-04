THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested two suspects connected to the December break and enter of a north-side bank.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Royal Bank branch at 640 River Street at about 6:40 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 following reports of a break and enter that had recently occurred.

When police arrived, they learned the bank had been broken into and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit and Forensic Identification Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

As a result of continued investigation, BEAR Unit officers were able to identity, locate and arrest two suspects.

On Wednesday, February 2, members of the BEAR Unit located and arrested Angelo MAROZZO, 57, of Thunder Bay. He was charged with Break and Enter. He has since been released with a future appearance date.

Then on Thursday, February 3, members of the BEAR Unit located and arrested a second suspect, Andrew Gary John PATOLA, 34, of Thunder Bay. He has been charged with Break and Enter, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

PATOLA appeared in bail court on Friday, February 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.