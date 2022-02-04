Fort Frances – NEWS – An International Falls man is in a jail cell following an incident on February 03, 2022, just after 3:00 PM in Fort Frances.
Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that had just occurred at a business on the 400 Block of Portage Avenue South, in the Town of Fort Frances. The accused had attended the address and assaulted a person with a weapon.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Steven McDonald, 67, of International Falls Minnesota, was arrested and charged with:
– Assault Causing Bodily Harm
– Importing a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
The investigation is being assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency, (CBSA) The accused was remanded into custody for a bail hearing on February 7th, 2022, as well he is currently being held under Section 59 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.