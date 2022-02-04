Fort Frances – NEWS – An International Falls man is in a jail cell following an incident on February 03, 2022, just after 3:00 PM in Fort Frances.

Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that had just occurred at a business on the 400 Block of Portage Avenue South, in the Town of Fort Frances. The accused had attended the address and assaulted a person with a weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Steven McDonald, 67, of International Falls Minnesota, was arrested and charged with:

– Assault Causing Bodily Harm

– Importing a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The investigation is being assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency, (CBSA) The accused was remanded into custody for a bail hearing on February 7th, 2022, as well he is currently being held under Section 59 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.