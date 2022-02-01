Three Thunder Bay Residents – Three Southern Ontario Residents Charged

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested six people for drug-trafficking related offences following a traffic stop on the city’s south side Monday night.

A Thunder Bay Police officer with the Uniform Patrol Branch conducted a traffic stop of a pickup truck in the 800 block of Simpson Street just after 11 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Further investigation revealed the motorist was in possession of a suspected controlled substance. The driver and five passengers were later arrested for drug trafficking-related offences.

During the arrest, one of the accused attempted to provide police with a false identity. The suspect’s true identity was later confirmed.

Police seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, a quantity of suspected Cocaine, a quantity of suspected Hydro-Morphine tablets, and cash. The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals more than $75,000 CAD.

Six suspected were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Hantel HERSHI, 23, of Ottawa, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Zachary Tyler Melvin LAPOSSIE-WOODBECK, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Mahad MUSSE, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

• Probation Order: Non-Compliance

Destiny Heather Faith PAPASSAY, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydro Morphine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Probation Order: Non-Compliance

Roy Veijo VIIKERI, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 16-year-old male from Ottawa, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The youth suspect and LAPOSSIE-WOODBECK are expected to re-appear today. Other suspects were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.