WINNIPEG – WEATHER – The Alberta Clipper headed east from Manitoba has generated a blizzard in Southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada says, “Blizzard conditions continue over southern Manitoba.

“A strong Alberta clipper is bringing snow and strong northwest winds gusting to 70-90 km/h to southern Manitoba. The falling snow and strong winds have combined to reduce visibilities to near-zero in blowing snow.

“Conditions will improve throughout Tuesday afternoon from west to east as the winds diminish.”

Blizzard warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.