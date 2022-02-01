Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a number of weather advisories out across the entire region this morning.

Snow is in the forecast for both parts of the far North and for much of Western Ontario.

Travel is likely to be impacted as a result, travellers along Highway 17 from English River to the Manitoba border should be prepared in the event of collisions or delays.

Winter Travel Advisories

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight and into Tuesday. Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected. Winds will be gusting up to 60 km/h beginning Tuesday morning that will likely result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Far North Ontario Weather Advisories

Special weather statement in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Peawanuck

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Snow, heavy at times. Total snowfall accumulations near 10 centimetres. Winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h beginning this afternoon will result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -1 in Thunder Bay at 06:00 am. Light snow will be ending this afternoon followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High zero with temperature falling to minus 8 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

A Winter Travel Advisory is in effect. It is -5 this morning at 05:00 am CST in Fort Frances. Light snow and local blowing snow with two centimetres is expected this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 this morning. The temperature will fall to minus 15 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will shift blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Neskantaga



Neskantaga is celebrating a dubious anniversary today. It was on this day, twenty-seven years ago, that a Boil Water Advisory was put in place for the community. This is the longest continuous boil water advisory in Canada.

Today, for the Elders walking up the hill from the water plant needing potable water, it might be best to get it earlier in the day.

The weather forecast is calling for periods of snow with five centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southeast blowing at 20 km/h before becoming light this afternoon. High of minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight there will be periods of snow and local blowing snow with two to four centimetres likely. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow and local blowing snow this morning and into the afternoon with total snowfall accumulations of two to four centimetres. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then northwest 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. The temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon.

Tonight will see light snow and local blowing snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.