THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Starting February there are for Tuesday, a number of school bus cancellations.

NORTH 51 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superieur AM & PM cancelled through Friday, February 4 due to no driver available.

NORTH 64 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St Bernard PM, Franco Superieur PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.

NORTH 76 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 9 due to no driver available.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)

SOUTH 38 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Holy Family AM & PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 41 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Elsie MacGill AM, Holy Family PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.