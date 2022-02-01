NESKANTAGA – Today is marking twenty-seven years since on February 1, 1995 a Boil Water Advisory was put in place in Neskantaga.

This is the longest continuous boil water advisory in Canada.

Think of this for a moment, this community in Canada has hundreds of people who have never done, in their community, what millions of Canadians take for granted: Filled a glass of water from the tap and drank it.

Over the years, Neskantaga has struggled with this crisis. A number of times having to declare states of emergency over the water crisis.

Today, after 27 years, there remains no stable long-term solution in place.

